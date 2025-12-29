Barcelona eye up Juventus star on free transfer as potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski, whose contract is nearing its expiry, has acknowledged that no clear decision has yet been made over whether his journey in Catalonia will continue beyond the 2025-26 campaign after overcoming a few injury issues this year.

While speaking to Polish journalist Bogdan Rymanowski earlier this month, Lewandowski offered a candid assessment of his situation, revealing both reflection and restraint. He said: "I still have time to make a decision. Right now, I don’t know where I want to play. There’s no need to think about it yet. I don’t know which direction to take, but I don’t have any pressure."

Lewandowski stressed that discussions with Barcelona’s hierarchy remain distant rather than tense, and that financial considerations are not the defining factor. "I am not talking to the coach about interested clubs," he added. "It’s not about cutting my salary in half. A lot depends on the club’s plan and what I want."