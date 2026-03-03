AFP
Barcelona given huge salary limit boost but still far behind Real Madrid's budget as new La Liga salary caps revealed
Real Madrid maintains financial dominance in La Liga
According to the latest figures published by La Liga, Madrid remain the undisputed leaders in spending capacity. The club continue to hold a massive salary limit of €761m, a figure that has remained stable since the start of the season. This immense financial power allows the capital club to navigate the transfer market with unparalleled freedom, ensuring they can sustain one of the most expensive and competitive squads in world football.
Barcelona shows signs of steady financial recovery
The updated figures bring a breath of fresh air to Barcelona, who have seen their limit grow from €351m in September to €432.8m this March. This €81.5m boost is largely attributed to the club's return to Camp Nou, which has generated vital revenue streams. This progress suggests that Barca are gradually returning to financial normality after years of severe restrictions and economic uncertainty.
However, despite this optimistic trend, the club remain in a state of excess, meaning their actual wage bill - estimated at over €500m - still exceeds the limit set by the league. Consequently, the Blaugrana must continue to operate under restrictive transfer rules, such as the 50% or 60% reinvestment clauses, until they can fully bridge the gap between their income and expenditures. The full reopening of their stadium remains the final milestone needed to escape these persistent financial shackles.
Top flight clubs see collective spending increase
Eleven clubs, including Athletic Club, Valencia and Girona, have successfully raised their salary ceilings, reflecting a general upward trend in the league’s economy. This collective growth indicates that Spanish clubs are finding ways to optimize their commercial rights and matchday revenues despite the challenging global economic climate.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid sits firmly in third place with a limit of €336m, representing a rise of nearly €10m. This increase for the Rojiblancos follows a proactive winter transfer window, highlighted by the high-profile arrival of Ademola Lookman. In contrast, other historic clubs like Sevilla continue to struggle, with their limit languishing at just €22m, illustrating a league of two speeds where the financial gap between the elite and the rest continues to widen.
Understanding the mechanics of the salary cap
The Squad Cost Limit represents the maximum amount a club can spend on its "registrable" squad, including players, head coaches, and fitness staff. This figure is calculated by subtracting structural expenses and debt repayments from the club’s total income, which stems from TV rights, marketing and ticketing. It remains subject to the strict oversight and final approval of La Liga’s internal Validation Body.
If a club ends the season with a spending deficit, they face immediate restrictions on registering new players or renewing existing contracts. The league’s economic control is designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of Spanish football by preventing clubs from spending money they do not have. While this system has been criticized for being too rigid, it has effectively prevented the kind of financial insolvency that previously threatened many historic institutions across the Spanish first and second divisions.
