Getty 'Ballon d'Or hopes are dead' - Fans rub salt in tearful Mohamed Salah's wounds after Liverpool's Champions League exit as Raphinha is backed as new Golden Ball frontrunner M. Salah Liverpool Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Barcelona Raphinha Some fans have claimed that Mohamed Salah's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year are "dead" after Liverpool's exit from the Champions League.

Liverpool exit Champions League at the hands of PSG

Raphina billed as new favourite for Golden Ball Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱