Austria Euro 2024 squad: Who is Ralf Rangnick bringing to the European Championship?

Das Team has qualified for the tournament for the third straight time. But who is in their Euro 2024 squad?

Austria will target to make the knockouts at the European Championships on consecutive occasions.

Heading to Germany after finishing second to Belgium in Group F of the Euro qualifiers, Das Team will be involved in their fifth finals at the tournament.

Having co-hosted the Euros in their maiden appearance in the 2008 edition, they are drawn alongside the Netherlands, France, and either Wales or Poland in Group D this time around.

Ralf Rangnick is the third coach to qualify for the Euros tournament, after Marcel Koller and Franco Foda, with the best performance coming under Foda as Austria reached the Round of 16 at the Euro 2020.

The former Manchester United manager named a 29-man preliminary squad on May 22, along with a list of 12 stand-by players.

After a string of international friendlies against Germany, Slovakia, Turkey, Serbia, and Switzerland, who will make Rangnick's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...