Atalanta are doing it again! Europe’s biggest overachievers within touching distance of the trophy Gian Piero Gasperini & Co. so richly deserve

No coach in the modern era has achieved bigger things with such a small club for as long as the 66-year-old

Gian Piero Gasperini has never won a trophy with Atalanta; Wednesday may well be his final chance. However, as far as he's concerned, the Europa League showdown with Bayer Leverkusen is about more than his personal pursuit of silverware, or ending Atalanta's 61-year wait for a major title. In Gasperini's eyes, the club's mere presence in Dublin is more important any award.

"I think the final is going to be an historic occasion and for a club like ours it's truly incredible, but this bodes well for everyone," he told reporters after Atlanta had routed Marseille 3-0 to reach the final. "Statistics seem important to some, so it feels necessary to set up a European Super League. But the example set by Atalanta can give hope to the rest. Football is a meritocracy and that is what makes the game beautiful - not inheriting some genetic rights through your lineage."

Was that a shot at Andrea Agnelli, the disgraced former Juventus president who infamously questioned Atalanta's right to play in the Champions League? Maybe, maybe not. But what's clear is that Gasperini does not believe that trophy tallies define a coach or a club - and he's right too. Because no matter what the result on Wednesday, or how or when this era ends at Atalanta, what the Bergamaschi and their boss have achieved over the past eight years is already worth celebrating.