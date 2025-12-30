Arsene Wenger's 'offside revolution' edges closer as FIFA & Gianni Infantino ready presentation of rule change to IFAB

The annual meeting of the IFAB is set to take place on January 20th in London and will see Wenger's proposals examined thoroughly, according to AS. The proposal is also due to be debated at the General Assembly in Wales in February. Wenger, who is now FIFA's Director of Global Football Development, wants to make a radical change to the offside law which would benefit attackers as it would mean they are onside if any part of their body is in line with the last outfield defender.

He outlined the proposal back in 2020, saying: "There is room to change the rule and not say that a part of a player’s nose is offside, so you are offside because you can score with that. Instead, you will be not offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the attacker’s body are in front. That will sort it out and you will no longer have decisions about millimetres and a fraction of the attacker being in front of the defensive line."