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Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman earns ‘big’ Lionel Messi comparison from John Terry as Chelsea legend salutes ‘incredible’ 16-year-old Premier League history maker
Historic afternoon at the Emirates
Dowman’s goal was a moment of individual brilliance. After Everton pushed forward for a late equaliser from a corner, the 16-year-old led a devastating counter-attack. He exhibited power and skill to nod the ball past Vitalii Mykolenko before showing elite composure to leave Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall trailing behind with a sharp change of direction. The finish solidified his place in Premier League folklore, breaking the record for the youngest scorer in the competition's history. It capped off an afternoon where he also played a vital role in the first goal, showing his versatility by drifting wide to provide the cross that eventually led to Gyokeres finding the net.
- Getty Images Sport
Terry compares Arsenal’s record breaker to Messi
Taking to TikTok after the match, Terry shared his admiration for the midfielder, recalling his first time seeing him in academy action. "Max Dowman, what a player by the way, 16 years of age, absolutely incredible," Terry said. "I watched him play against Chelsea about a year ago and I’ve not seen anyone glide past people like this man does, other than Messi. That’s a big, big comparison but this man is a proper talent and will play a big part in Arsenal’s future and also England as well. Super, super talent. Big, big win for them [Arsenal] as well today."
Arteta’s 'gut feeling' pays off
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed after the match that he had a strong instinct to give the teenager his opportunity. Despite the high stakes of the Premier League clash, the Spaniard felt Dowman was ready for the physical and mental demands of senior football. The youngster rewarded that faith by dismantling the Everton defence during his short time on the pitch.
“Yesterday he was training and in the last few days and I had a gut feeling that it was a moment for him,” Arteta explained. “Probably because he doesn’t seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent. He just plays so naturally. He makes decisions to make things happen and what he delivered was incredible. I think his character, his personality and the fact that he doesn’t seem to be fazed by the pressure or his teammates or the opponent. I’ve seen a lot of players with talent but at 16, very few that can cope with that level of demand.”
- AFP
What next for Dowman and Arsenal?
With Arsenal now firmly in the driving seat for the Premier League title, Arteta must manage the hype surrounding his latest prodigy. The Man of the Match performance against Everton has thrust Dowman into the global spotlight, and the challenge will now be to maintain this level of consistency as the pressure of a title race intensifies. Arsenal will next welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Emirates in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday, aiming to qualify for the quarter-finals after a draw in the first leg. Four days later, they travel to Wembley to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.
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