Arsenal women's player ratings vs Liverpool: FA Cup disaster for the abject Gunners! Daphne van Domselaar's luck runs out as Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and more fail to show up in shock defeat

An own goal from the goalkeeper condemned Renee Slegers' side to a deserved quarter-final loss

Arsenal crashed out of the Women's FA Cup at the quarter-final stage as they suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool. Gunners goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar's own goal settled the tie, though it was no more than Renee Sleger's side deserved for a sloppy display.

The hosts failed to create any chances of note in the first half, and instead were predominantly on the back foot as Reds winger Olivia Smith caused havoc down the right-hand side. Arsenal improved a little after the break, however, as Alessia Russo fired over and Steph Catley volleyed wide from a corner.

Liverpool continued to threaten, however, and Van Domselaar had to be at her best to palm away Marie Hobinger's effort from the edge of the penalty area. At the other end, substitute Frida Maanum was denied spectacularly by Rachael Laws.

The visitors eventually made the breakthrough with 12 minutes left when Sophia Roman Haug - who had twice failed to take advantage of Van Domselaar presenting her the ball inside the penalty area - struck a shot from the edge of the penalty area that came back off the post and bounced in off Van Domselaar's back.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Mangata Pay UK Stadium...