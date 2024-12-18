Arsenal women player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Alessia Russo's hot streak continues as Mariona Caldentey's nerveless penalty hands Gunners top spot in Champions League group stage

The striker bagged her ninth goal in nine games at club level, with her side to now avoiding Chelsea, Barcelona and Lyon in the UWCL quarter-finals

So much has changed since Bayern Munich defeated Arsenal 5-2 in the Women's Champions League back in mid-October. The Gunners have a new coach since that loss, star striker Alessia Russo has found some unstoppable form and the team as a whole has too, undefeated in all of their last 10 games coming into a match they had to win to pip Bayern to top spot in their Champions League group.

Despite all those improvements, it looked like they would still fall short in that effort - that was until Mariona Caldentey showed the composure of the three-time European champion she is, giving Arsenal a dramatic 3-2 win with a late penalty.

Set pieces were the currency in this rematch, with Kyra Cooney-Cross' corner inadvertently directed into her own net by Glodis Viggosdottir after only seven minutes and Bayern able to respond before the break with one of their own. Magdalena Eriksson, the former Chelsea captain, got the final touch after Georgia Stanway beat Russo to the initial cross at the back post.

Article continues below

Operating as a No.10, the England striker was involved in both set-piece goals in the second half, too, failing to track Eriksson when she scored a second to make it 2-1, then connecting with Katie McCabe's cross at the other end to level things up again.

It would be another dead ball situation that proved pivotal, with Caldentey showing remarkable composure to score from 12 yards with four minutes of the 90 remaining, just three days after she'd missed a spot-kick away at Liverpool. Her cool head earns Arsenal seeded status in the Champions League quarter-finals, in which they will draw either Wolfsburg, Real Madrid or Manchester City in the New Year, avoiding Chelsea, Lyon and Barcelona.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...