Arsenal legend Thierry Henry joins Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis to watch Gunners' WSL showdown with Chelsea ahead of Season 4 release

The Gunners’ win has intensified the race for this season’s title and significantly impacted both teams' chances of catching leaders Manchester City. The result moves Arsenal to within one point of the second-placed Blues in the league standings, although City now hold a six-point lead at the top and a game in hand. The defeat, Chelsea’s second of the season, has dealt a hammer blow to their hopes of retaining the WSL title for a record seventh consecutive year. While Arsenal's victory has tightened the battle for the Women's Champions League spots, the consensus is that City are the real winners of the weekend's events and are now overwhelming favourites for the league title. The focus for Chelsea now immediately shifts to their next crucial encounter: a showdown with Manchester City next Sunday.