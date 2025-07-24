'Nowhere near the level' - Arsenal star Declan Rice admits heartbreak of Euro 2024 final defeat made last season 'really, really hard' D. Rice Arsenal Premier League European Championship

Arsenal star Declan Rice has opened up about the mental and physical toll he endured after England’s heartbreaking loss in the Euro 2024 final to Spain. Despite the crushing disappointment, Rice has now turned the page, declaring his intent to push his limits for both club and country over the next 12 months.