Ben White Gareth SouthgateGetty
Gill Clark

Arsenal star Ben White open to shock England comeback after Gareth Southgate & Steve Holland exits

Ben WhiteEnglandArsenalPremier League

Ben White has not played for England since the 2022 World Cup but could be ready to return in the wake of Gareth Southgate's departure.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • White unavailable for England selection under Southgate
  • Manager has now resigned after Euro 2024
  • Arsenal defender contemplating a comeback
Article continues below