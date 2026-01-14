Arsenal's stance on loaning out wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri revealed as West Ham head list of clubs to express January transfer interest

Arteta was asked about the players on the fringes of his squad in a press conference at the start of January, and his answer was telling: "Every player is very important, every player has a role," he said.

"That role can change throughout the season for different reasons, and everybody has to be ready to play." He continued: "And the thing is that you don't know if you're going to be a finisher, a starter, or sometimes you have to come in because a player gets injured in the warm-up. So that's how ready you have to be.

"And again, as I said, it's a joy because the players are really committed, really willing to participate in whatever role they have on the day. And that's what we need."

