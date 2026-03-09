Getty
Arsenal brutally told why they won't 'smash up' Bayer Leverkusen as ‘annoyed’ Gunners seek to lift Champions League trophy curse
When did Arsenal make their only Champions League final appearance?
Arsenal enjoyed a memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2025, before coming unstuck against eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain, and are determined to go at least one better this time around.
They have only previously graced one European Cup final, with that solitary outing coming 20 years ago in 2006 against Ronaldinho and Barcelona. The likes of Thierry Henry, Sol Campbell and Cesc Fabregas were unable to get the Gunners over a trophy-winning line on that occasion.
Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal's path to the final
Said curse is yet to be lifted, but Arsenal’s class of 2025-26 topped the standings in the league phase of continental competition this term and are readying themselves for a knockout clash with German opposition.
If they can overcome Leverkusen, then either Sporting or Bodo/Glimt will be faced in the quarter-finals - with many already tipping the Gunners to reach the last four, where they could be reunited with La Liga giants Barca.
Arsenal warned against taking Bayer Leverkusen lightly
Aliadiere is, however, wary of making bold predictions. Quizzed on whether it will annoy those at Emirates Stadium that Champions League glory has proved elusive while the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all collected that crown, Aliadiere - speaking in association with 7bet UK casino - told GOAL: “Yes, of course. I'm annoyed myself that we didn't do it in my time because we are the Invincible squad and very disappointed that we didn't. We managed to go in the final the year after and lost.
“We haven't won the Champions League yet but I'm sure it will come. We were very close last year and just at the last couple of hurdles we couldn't quite get over the line. I think we've got a much better squad this year so I do think this year could be the year.
“I'm not going to be the one that I've heard lately saying, ‘oh yeah, we've got the best draw, we're going to start looking already’. I'm not like that because I know football, I know you've got to win your game. Don't start looking at who you have in quarters and semis before you've even played Leverkusen, because Leverkusen is going to be a top game.
“If you don't take every opposition 100% seriously, you'll get beat. There's not much margin in this game at that level. If you aren’t 100%, you'll get beat. It doesn't matter on the day who you play, you've got to be on it and we've seen it.
“We couldn't beat the bottom of the league [Wolves] at their ground so what makes you feel you can go to Leverkusen and smash them up? You've got to be realistic. You start a game, you go into a big club in Germany, it's not going to be easy.
“So many details in a football game can happen - red cards, suspension, own goal, anything can happen. You've just got to try to take each game that comes at the time and I do feel sometimes you just get a little bit carried away because you're already seeing your team beating all their teams before you're there.
“Don't get me wrong, I'd rather play Leverkusen and Sporting than having to play Bayern Munich and Real Madrid or Man City or them clubs. But at the end of the day, you've still got to do the job. If you don't, you'll get beat. It's as simple as that.”
Trophy bids: Arsenal still in the hunt for a quadruple
Arsenal, who sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table and remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple this season, will take in a trip to Leverkusen on Wednesday. The second leg of a last-16 encounter with Bundesliga foes will take place on March 17 - five days before the Gunners face Manchester City at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.
