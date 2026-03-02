Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
Revealed: Arsenal's set-piece coach Nicolas Jover receives bonus payment every time Gunners score from dead-ball situations
Arsenal reward Jover's work
The deal was part of a wider coaching staff renewal project led by managing director Richard Garlick and interim sporting director Jason Ayto, as reported by The Athletic. When Arteta penned his own extension in 2024, the club moved to secure his trusted lieutenants, with Jover, assistant Albert Stuivenberg, and goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana all signing deals that run until 2027. Jover, who arrived from Manchester City in July 2021, reportedly held a position of significant strength during negotiations due to growing interest from rival clubs. Ultimately, the agreement ensured that his expertise would be directly reflected in his pay packet, creating a win-win scenario for both the coach and the club.
- AFP
The corner kings equal Premier League records
The financial incentives are certainly paying off this season as the Gunners continue to terrorise defences across the country. Following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, Arsenal have now reached 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this campaign. This staggering total equals the record for the most corner-kick goals by any side in a single campaign, matching the hauls of Oldham Athletic in 1992-93, West Brom in 2016-17, and Arsenal’s own tally from the 2023-24 season, according to Opta. With nine games still remaining, Jover looks certain to trigger several more of those lucrative bonus payments before May.
Arteta’s side have also perfected the art of breaking the deadlock from dead-ball situations, having opened the scoring from a corner on nine separate occasions this term - matching a Premier League record set by Southampton in 1994-95. This clinical efficiency has transformed the Gunners into one of Europe’s most feared attacking units whenever the ball is stationary. Furthermore, the victory over Chelsea marked the ninth time this season that Arsenal have netted a match-winning goal via a corner, officially surpassing the previous record of eight set by Manchester United during their 2012-13 title-winning campaign under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Arteta hails his set-piece mastermind
Mikel Arteta has never been shy about his admiration for Jover, often describing him as one of the best in the business. Speaking previously about his decision to bring the coach to north London, Arteta noted his value extended beyond the training pitch. "In his field, in other fields and as a person. And the relationship that we have — that’s why I made the decision to bring him to City when I was there and then to Arsenal," the Spaniard explained. Even when the team found goals from open play easier to come by in recent weeks, Arteta knew the importance of Jover’s work and that it would eventually return to the fore against the Blues.
During his post-match press conference on Sunday, Arteta admitted relief at seeing the hard work on the training ground translate into points once again. "We haven't scored set pieces for a few weeks now, but we scored so many in open play. Today was an option to score from this kind of situation; we've done it so well, and we conceded as well," the manager remarked. The goals from William Saliba and Jurrien Timber ensured that Arsenal's tactical preparation overcame a stubborn Chelsea side that struggled to cope with the various blocks and movements orchestrated by Jover from the touchline.
- Getty Images Sport
Rivals admit Jover’s tactics are 'difficult to stop'
The impact of Jover’s bonus-winning routines has not gone unnoticed by those tasked with defending them. Chelsea captain Reece James was left frustrated after his side fell victim to two set-piece routines at the Emirates. The England right-back acknowledged that the modern game is increasingly decided by these fine details, admitting that even the best preparation is sometimes not enough. Speaking to Sky Sports James delivered an honest reaction, stating: "This is football now in 2026, 90 percent of goals are probably set piece. They (Arsenal) are one of the leaders in the world [at set-pieces]. They are difficult to stop, they scored two today. Disappointed. But we scored one, we had another chance to score another, but it wasn’t meant to be today."
As the title race enters its final stretch, Arsenal’s five-point lead over Manchester City remains intact thanks to Jover’s specialised input. With crucial fixtures against Brighton and Nottingham Forest on the horizon, the Gunners will likely lean on their dead-ball prowess once again. For the club, the cost of Jover’s bonuses is a small price to pay if it helps bring the Premier League trophy back to the Emirates for the first time in over two decades.
Advertisement