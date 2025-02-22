Arsenal player ratings vs West Ham: Title race run? Shambolic Gunners found out as red card madness from Myles Lewis-Skelly & Riccardo Calafiori shocker costs Mikel Arteta's men

They'll be dancing in the streets of Liverpool as the north Londoners paid the price for a woeful attacking display

Arsenal's title hopes suffered a significant blow as Jarrod Bowen's first-half header secured an unlikely 1-0 win for West Ham, with substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly seeing red on a miserable afternoon for the Gunners.

A tepid first-half saw the hosts severely lacking in creativity and end product, and Graham Potter's side duly punished them by taking a surprise lead just before half-time. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was allowed to gallop down the right-hand-side before he delivered a cross right onto Bowen's head and he made no mistake from close range.

The Hammers' low block was working effectively to nullify Arsenal and they were looking dangerous themselves on the counter - Bowen coming close to a second as he almost got on the end of a deflected cross after an intelligent dart into the six-yard box.

Article continues below

Then came the major talking point of the game as Lewis-Skelly, on as a sub for the disappointing Riccardo Calafiori, swiped Mohammed Kudus' legs on the halfway line as he looked to race away on the break. Referee Craig Pawson initially awarded a yellow card although that was correctly upgraded to red following a VAR review.

From there, the 10 men never looked like finding an equaliser and it's a result that will be celebrated wildly in Liverpool - Arne Slot's side now having the chance 11 points clear at the top, should they beat Manchester City on Sunday.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...