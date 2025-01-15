Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham: North London is RED! Tricky Leandro Trossard and monstrous Gabriel lead comeback to propel Gunners back into title race

The derby swung the way of Arsenal after over 95 enthralling minutes of football as the hosts took the spoils

Arsenal closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points with a 2-1 win at home to Tottenham in the north London derby.

Mikel Arteta's side were in frantic need of a result to reignite their season following disappointing cup losses against Newcastle and Manchester United last week, and duly delivered with a comeback victory on home soil.

The hosts had all of the possession early doors but were nearly undone on the counter when Djed Spence zipped away down the left and delivered a teasing cross into Dominic Solanke, only for Gabriel to make a superb recovery challenge and deny a certain goal. From the following corner, David Raya stood tall to keep out Dejan Kulusevski from point blank range.

And with their next attack, Tottenham took a shock lead. Gabriel's header from another corner fell kindly to Son Heung-min on the edge of the box, and his first-time volley deflected off the toe of William Saliba before trickling through the legs of Thomas Partey and beyond a helpless Raya.

Just before the break though, Arsenal turned the game around. An in-swinging corner from Declan Rice sailed over to Gabriel at the back-post, and his header went in off Dominic Solanke for the equaliser. Spurs were furious with the decision to award the Gunners a corner after the ball appeared to last take a nick off Leandro Trossard rather than Pedro Porro as the referee had believed.

Minutes later, Arteta's side went in front. Yves Bissouma was dispossessed in midfield too easily, with Martin Odegaard switching play to the left to Trossard, and his bobbling shot bounced over the wrists of Antonin Kinsky.

The Gunners sough to extend that lead in the second half, and went mightily close when Kai Havertz headed narrowly wide from an Odegaard corner soon after the restart. A mixup at the back for Spurs then afforded Havertz and Raheem Sterling the opportunity to sweep home from inside the 18-yard box, but neither were able to take up that invitation.

Rice and Gabriel Martinelli both went close as Arsenal continued to dictate the game, while Odegaard missed the chance to ice the game from deep inside the Spurs box in the closing stages.

Arsenal managed to keep Tottenham at a safe enough distance for five minutes of added time, in spite of Porro rattling the post from a vicious cross, and held on to secure three precious points and climb back above Nottingham Forest into second, while Spurs could still end this round of fixtures as low as 14th.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...