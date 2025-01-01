Arsenal player ratings vs Brentford: Who needs Bukayo Saka?! Ethan Nwaneri sparkles as Gabriel Jesus inspires impressive comeback victory over Brentford to cut gap to Liverpool to six points

The Gunners fought back from going behind to claim a crucial win in the Premier League title race, with Nwaneri sparkling throughout.

Arsenal battled back from a goal behind to kick off 2025 with a crucial 3-1 win at Brentford in the Premier League and close the gap on leaders Liverpool to six points.

Despite dominating the opening 10 minutes, the Gunners found themselves trailing early on when Brentford broke away and scored through Bryan Mbeumo, who cut in from the right and beat David Raya with a low shot that snuck inside the keeper's near post.

Raya then survived a real scare when he let Lewis Potter's effort squirm through his hands before scrambling back to scoop the ball away just before it crossed the line.

Article continues below

That was a big moment in the game as Arsenal went down the other end of the pitch and levelled almost immediately, with the in-form Gabriel Jesus heading home his sixth goal in four games after Mark Flekken had pushed out Thomas Partey's effort.

Boosted by the equaliser, Mikel Arteta's side flew out of the blocks after the interval and seized control of the game with two goals in three minutes, first through Mikel Merino's close range effort and then through Gabriel Martinelli's powerful volley.

The visitors had chances to extend their lead further in the closing stages, but couldn't take them as they stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games and closed the gap to leaders Liverpool to six points.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Gtech Stadium...