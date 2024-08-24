Arsenal player ratings vs Aston Villa: Leandro Trossard that is COLD! Gunners super-sub comes to the rescue as David Raya shows why he's Mikel Arteta's chosen one

The Belgian stepped off the bench to open the scoring at Villa Park and ensure the Gunners made it two wins from two to start the season

Arsenal were indebted to goalkeeper David Raya and super-substitute Leandro Trossard as they struggled for long periods against Aston Villa, only to come away with what could prove to be a vital 2-0 win come the end of the season.

The Gunners did, in fairness, start brightly, and only a fingertip save from Emiliano Martinez kept out a curling effort from Bukayo Saka. They were lucky not to go in at the break behind, however, as Ollie Watkins somehow missed a gilt-edged chance after Gabriel Magalhaes gave the ball away on the edge of his own penalty area.

Villa continued to push for a goal after half-time, and Watkins again should have scored after Amadou Onana's deflected effort bounced towards the striker after hitting the crossbar, only for Raya to throw himself in front of the England international's close-range header.

And that proved to be the turning point in the match, as just moments later, Trossard came off the bench and with one of his first touches fired into the bottom corner after Saka pulled a cross back from the by-line. The Belgium international was then heavily involved in the goal that sealed the points, too, as his cross eventually found Saka, who in turn laid the ball on a plate for Thomas Partey to fire in from 20 yards.

