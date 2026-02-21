'Not part of my vocabulary' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta snaps back at 'bottle jobs' tag in wake of damaging Wolves draw

One phrase in particular has gained some traction over the past few days. 'Bottle jobs' implies a lack of mental strength from a team that is expected to win a game comfortably, with some fans using Arsenal slipping up against Wolves as a prime opportunity to plaster Arteta's side with the term. The Spaniard himself, however, said he wouldn't define his team like that.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Sunday's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, he said: “It’s not part of my vocabulary and I don’t see it like this because I don’t think anybody wants to do that as an intention. I wouldn’t use that word, but that’s me.

“That’s individual opinion, perspective. You have to respect that. That’s what I said after in the press conference. You lose two points against Wolves in the manner that the game played out, you have to take it on the chin.

“What I’m very interested in is the next one, what we are made of, what we love about this and how we write our own destiny from here.”