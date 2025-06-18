FBL-QAT-AMIR-CUP-SADD-ARABIAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla insists La Liga promotion playoff with boyhood club Oviedo is 'the most important game of his career' despite being two-time European champion with Spain

S. CazorlaReal OviedoReal Oviedo vs CD MirandesCD MirandesSegunda Division

Arsenal icon Santi Cazorla is just one game away from realising a career dream as Oviedo take on Mirandes in Segunda Division play-offs final.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Cazorla wants La Liga qualification
  • Oviedo take on Mirandes in Segunda Division play-offs final
  • Most important game of Cazorla's career
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match