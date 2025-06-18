Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla insists La Liga promotion playoff with boyhood club Oviedo is 'the most important game of his career' despite being two-time European champion with Spain
Arsenal icon Santi Cazorla is just one game away from realising a career dream as Oviedo take on Mirandes in Segunda Division play-offs final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cazorla wants La Liga qualification
- Oviedo take on Mirandes in Segunda Division play-offs final
- Most important game of Cazorla's career