'Our biggest blessing' - Arsenal star Kai Havertz and wife Sophia Weber expecting first baby as couple show off pregnancy snaps

@sophiaaemilia @kaihavertz29Mitchell Fretton'Our biggest blessing' - Arsenal star Kai Havertz and wife Sophia Weber expecting first baby as couple show off pregnancy snapsK. HavertzArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal star Kai Havertz and partner Sophia Weber have announced that they are expecting their first child.