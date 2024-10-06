KAI HAVERTZ ARSENAL Getty Images
Richard Mills

Arsenal dealt hammer injury blow as Kai Havertz withdraws from Germany squad

K. HavertzGermanyBosnia and HerzegovinaArsenalUEFA Nations League ABosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany

The German national team have confirmed Kai Havertz will miss their upcoming Nations League games due to 'knee problems'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Havertz in red-hot form for Arsenal
  • Forward to miss Germany games
  • DFB confirm 'knee problems'
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below