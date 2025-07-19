Ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka set to snub Premier League return amid talk of Bayer Leverkusen exit
Ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka is reportedly set to snub a Premier League return with Sunderland despite mounting speculation about his future at Bayer Leverkusen. The 32-year-old moved to the Bundesliga in 2023 after a lengthy seven-year stint in North London, where he developed into a combative leader for the Gunners. Since then he has played a vital role in the system and was a key figure when the German side lifted their first-ever Bundesliga crown.
- Sunderland courted Xhaka
- Midfielder set to turn down the Black Cats
- Wants to continue with Leverkusen