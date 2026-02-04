Arsenal fans roast 'full kit w*nker' John Terry after Chelsea legend posts video of himself watching Carabao Cup semi-final in hope of late winner
Legend's plan backfires spectacularly
Terry, who captained Chelsea during their most successful era, took to TikTok on Tuesday night with the intention of celebrating a late comeback against their London rivals. With the Blues trailing 3-2 on aggregate in stoppage time at the Emirates, Terry began filming himself in his living room, urging his former team to find a goal that would force extra time.
What was intended to be a passionate display of support quickly turned into a viral moment of schadenfreude for opposition fans. Instead of a Chelsea miracle, Terry captured the exact moment Arsenal broke away, with Havertz scoring in the 97th minute to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory and send the Gunners to Wembley.
'Surely he's offside?'
In the video, Terry is visibly tense as the clock ticks down. "Just over a minute to go... we need a goal. Come on lads!" he says to the camera. As the decisive goal goes in, his face drops.
Desperate for a reprieve, he immediately looks for a lineman’s flag. "He’s offside. He’s offside, anyway. Sh*t. He’s offside... surely he’s offside?" he pleads, before the reality sets in.
'Full kit w*nker' trend goes viral
Arsenal fans wasted no time in tearing into the former defender, with many focusing on his attire. Despite Terry explaining in the caption that he had just returned from coaching a UEFA Youth League game, his decision to sit at home in a full Chelsea tracksuit drew merciless taunts.
"John Terry is a full kit wanker," declared Twitter user @TKohHock, summing up the general mood of the Gunners support.
"As an Arsenal fan," wrote @flourish007, "I used to have mad respect for John Terry as a player until tonight, when he recorded himself live, fully expecting Chelsea to pull off a miracle and snatch hope from the jaws of defeat... only for Arsenal to crush it with that late winner.
"Now? I love him even more. That clip of pure pain and disappointment has me laughing at Chelsea fans harder than ever.
"Thanks for the free entertainment, JT!"
Another user, @CazHenrys said: "John Terry said the goal was offside! Chelsea fans and ex players are terrible people, they can't be honest for once. Delusional people."
Meanwhile, @Yarny09 wrote: "Rumour has it, John Chav Terry is still wondering if it was offside."
"John Terry invited the media and also recorded himself only to be surprised by Kai Havertz goal," said @Iam_MrBerlin.
What comes next?
Terry was gutted to see his beloved Blues crash out at the hands of their London rivals, ending a five-game winning run. Liam Rosenior's side will now turn their attention to the weekend's Premier League clash against Wolves as they look to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this term.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will have a close eye on Wednesday's clash between Manchester City and Newcastle. Pep Guardiola's side have a 2-0 aggregate lead from the first leg of the semi-final tie and will be confident of grinding out a result on home soil to ensure they reach the final of the Carabao Cup.