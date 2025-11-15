'Sent my head to Mars' - Arsenal fans left livid as Gabriel limps off with groin issue during Brazil's international friendly with Senegal at the Emirates

The sight of their most valuable defender exiting the pitch during an international friendly in their ground inevitably drew fiery reactions from the Arsenal faithful son social media.

One non-plussed fan, Jadinho97, wrote on X: "Gabriel getting injured on international duty at the Emirates has sent my head to Mars."

Edduizy posted: "Gabriel off injured for Brazil in yet another useless friendly."

Another X user, @sakamvent asked: "What is the point of international breaks? Calafiori and Gabriel are now injured, just when we thought we would catch a bit of break with injuries they start to pile up again."

LongJeff called the incident, "horrific horrible news."

BiancaKG had a more selfish reaction when she posted: "Gabriel getting injured doesn't bode well for my FPL Team."

