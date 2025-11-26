AFP
Arsenal and Liverpool send scouts to monitor RB Leipzig youngster already pursued by Man Utd and Chelsea
Premier League giants expand race for Leipzig sensation
The transfer race for Ouedraogo is accelerating quickly. The Leipzig midfielder, who has broken into the first-team picture this season, has attracted serious attention across Europe thanks to his rapid development and standout Bundesliga performances. Reports first emerged this week linking United and Chelsea with concrete interest, with scouts regularly attending Leipzig matches. But the competition has intensified further as Sport Bild reports that Liverpool and league leaders Arsenal have now joined the chase. Both clubs reportedly monitored Ouedraogo in person before his recent injury setback.
The 19-year-old has featured in all 12 Bundesliga matches for Leipzig this season and earned his first senior Germany call-up, scoring on his debut against Slovakia in a 6-0 win. His rise, however, has momentarily paused due to a left hamstring tendon injury announced by Leipzig on Tuesday. With his contract running until 2029, and Leipzig unwilling to negotiate mid-season, the stage is set for a long, expensive pursuit of one of Germany’s brightest prospects.
Why Europe’s elite are circling the 19-year-old
Interest in the young midfielder highlights a growing pattern among Europe’s biggest clubs: the Bundesliga has become a hunting ground for emerging stars before their value explodes. Leipzig’s reputation for developing quality players from Josko Gvardiol to Dominik Szoboszlai makes Ouedraogo an especially attractive target for long-term planning. His numbers this season explain the surge in attention. With three goals and four assists in just 12 appearances across all competitions, the 19-year-old has already shown that he can influence games from midfield, blending technical creativity with physical power.
Leipzig believe he could eventually reach a valuation close to their €90 million record sale of Gvardiol if he continues along this trajectory. And with Barcelona also sending scouts to monitor him, the race for his signature is already widening beyond the Premier League. All of this underlines how Ouedraogo’s versatility, athletic maturity and rapid development have positioned him as one of Europe’s most coveted young midfielders, a profile that top clubs are eager to secure before competition intensifies further.
Injury concern but value rising fast
Despite his tendon injury, clubs are not deterred. Ouedraogo’s camp and Leipzig expect him to return within weeks, and his market value is expected to skyrocket next year.
Behind the scenes, multiple clubs have already made informal inquiries, while Die Roten Bullen remain firm that any summer negotiation would likely start far above the €50m mark. His long-term deal keeps the club in a strong bargaining position, especially as they continue positioning themselves as a selling club that extracts top value.
Ouedraogo’s rapid rise from Schalke’s academy to one of the Bundesliga’s most hyped players has only increased speculation around his long-term future, especially with the midfielder eyeing an outside chance of making Germany’s senior squad for upcoming international competitions.
What comes next for Ouedraogo and his suitors
With Ouedraogo sidelined, interested clubs will continue to monitor his recovery and performances in the second half of the season. Arsenal and Liverpool, in particular, are expected to intensify scouting efforts, while United and Chelsea remain firmly in the frame.
Leipzig, meanwhile, are preparing for a wave of transfer pressure next summer. If Ouedraogo maintains his current development curve, the Red Bull Arena could become the centre of a multi-club bidding war. His next steps, both on the pitch and in the market will be watched closely across Europe, as the Bundesliga’s newest breakout star positions himself for one of 2026’s most high-profile transfer battles.
