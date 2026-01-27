'His head's gone!' - Arne Slot upsets Liverpool fans again with 'unpopular' claim that PSG helped Reds win Premier League last season

Slot has suggested the early European elimination allowed the team to focus their energy and resources on the domestic campaign, ultimately leading to their record-equalling 20th English league title. The Reds faced PSG in the Champions League round of 16 last year. After a thrilling two-legged tie, which finished 1-1 on aggregate, Liverpool were eliminated 4-1 on penalties at Anfield. Despite the painful loss, which Slot described as the "best game of football I've ever been involved in", he has now identified it as a pivotal moment.

And speaking to reporters ahead of the Qarabag clash, he said: "Again this is not going to be a popular opinion what I tell you now, maybe the reason we won the league last season is because we played Paris Saint-Germain. We had a week to prepare for league games (after going out of CL)."

But the comments have infuriated fans, for a number of reasons.