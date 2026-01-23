Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Arne Slot reveals when Liverpool next plan to make a signing amid quiet January transfer window
Slot rules out panic buying despite injury concerns
Slot has delivered a frank assessment of Liverpool's transfer plans for the remainder of January, effectively ruling out any reactionary spending. With the window set to close on February 2, speculation has been rife that the Premier League champions would seek reinforcements to cover significant gaps in their squad. However, Slot has moved to manage supporter expectations, stating that he does not anticipate any fresh faces walking through the door.
"That is what I expect," Slot admitted when asked if the window would pass without major activity. "But I always say when there is an opportunity in the market where we think we can strengthen the squad this club will always try to do so. But at this moment I expect it to stay mainly the same."
The approach marks a significant shift from the summer window, where Liverpool aggressively restructured their squad. The club broke the British transfer record twice in a single window, splashing out close to £450 million ($609m) to build a team capable of defending their title.
Star trio sidelined as depth is tested
The decision to hold fire in the market comes despite a growing injury crisis that has stripped the squad of vital depth in key areas. The Reds have been rocked by long-term absences to star striker Alexander Isak, as well as defenders Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni. The loss of Isak, a marquee presence in the attack, alongside the defensive versatility of Bradley and Leoni, has left the champions looking light on options at both ends of the pitch.
Slot acknowledged the frustration of losing three key personnel simultaneously, admitting that the severity of the situation caught him off guard. "I didn't expect to not have Giovanni Leoni, Alexander Isak and Conor Bradley available for such a long time," he confessed. "But I think these teams have shown many times, if they are available, if they are fit, we are very competitive against any team in the world.
"So there's a lot of confidence for me looking to the future but fitness is of course difficult to predict. Even if we pick up injures, we will still be able to compete."
Confidence in top four battle remains high
The pressure to recruit is exacerbated by the precarious nature of the Premier League table. Liverpool currently sit fourth, but the race for European spots is tighter than ever, with only a four-point buffer separating them from bitter rivals Everton in 10th place. A bad run of form, compounded by a lack of rotation options, could see the Reds slide down the standings quickly.
Despite the congestion, Slot remains "very confident" that his side will secure Champions League football for next season. "I am very confident because I work with these players every single day and I see the qualities they have. But it is always hard to predict the future. If these players all stay available, I think we are in a very good place," he said.
This was evidenced on Wednesday night, as a depleted Liverpool side still managed to secure an impressive victory over Marseille in the Champions League, proving that the current group retains a winning mentality even under strain.
Focus shifts to Bournemouth clash
With transfer talk put to one side, Liverpool’s immediate focus returns to domestic duties. The Reds travel to the south coast on Saturday to face Bournemouth, looking to consolidate their position in the top four. The victory in Europe has buoyed spirits, and Slot will be hoping his side can carry that momentum into the weekend.
The manager’s strategy is clear: trust the process and the players already in the building. While the "unpredictable" nature of fitness issues remains a lingering threat, Slot is banking on the class of his £450m summer recruits to carry the burden. Unless a market opportunity too good to refuse presents itself in the coming days, Liverpool will march on with what they have, confident that their quality is enough to weather the storm.
