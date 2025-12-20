Arne Slot offers revealing update on Liverpool's January transfer window plans amid talk of interest in Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo

Despite smashing transfer records over the summer to sign the likes of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and Florian Wirtz from Bayern Leverkusen for a combined £241m ($322m), Liverpool tried and failed to sign Palace captain Guehi on transfer deadline day. Not long after a fee of around £35m ($47m) had been struck, the Eagles pulled the plug on the deal at the eleventh hour as they were unable to find a defensive replacement. At the time, manager Slot said it was a "pity" the move didn't go through.

"It would be ridiculous if I were to deny we were close to signing him. That is so out in the open," he admitted in September. "These things happen in football. We would have liked to have signed him, of course. If we feel we can strengthen the team, we never hesitate to do so. It's not like all of a sudden we don't have options in that position. It's a pity, not only for us but also for the player, I think. But he's in a good place, playing for Palace, where he won the Charity Shield and the FA Cup with a very good manager as well. Let's see what the future brings for him and for us."