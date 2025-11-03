(C)Getty Images
Arne Slot issues downbeat injury update on record signing Alexander Isak ahead of Real Madrid and Man City tests
Injury woes for Liverpool's record signing
Isak has not had the start he would have wanted to life at Liverpool. The Swedish striker has made eight appearances for the club so far this season, scoring just one goal. After arriving at Anfield unfit, having refused to turn out for Newcastle, the 26-year-old has now picked up an adductor injury that is keeping him sidelined. The Reds host Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, and Slot would love to have his star striker available for the clash. But the Dutchman only had bad news for fans watching his press conference, with the head coach ruling Isak, Frimpong and Alisson out of contention for the midweek match. He said: "All three are not available tomorrow. Jeremie and Alisson will both not be available for Sunday [at Manchester City]. With Alex, we have to wait and see. He definitely is not starting on Sunday, but maybe he can be in the squad. But he is still not training with the team so we have to wait and see."
- Getty Images Sport
Tough tasks ahead for the champions
As if Madrid was not a tough enough test for Slot and Co, they face the daunting prospect of a trip to the Etihad where they will face Manchester City on Sunday. The two rivals have had some memorable battles over the last few years, but with Liverpool's fragile defence causing them issues this term, the idea of facing Erling Haaland a few days after clashing with one of Europe's giants is a daunting task. Speaking on the week ahead, Slot added: "Sunday's game not in my thinking for the lineup, a few days in between where we have a lot of moments where there are only 2 days in between like tomorrow. But for our opponent this season, this is the first time is the same for both teams. So the lineup tomorrow won't have anything to do with Sunday.
"Every game we play is a test, not the same as last season, we played both at home but we are away at City. Real had a lot of injuries and now they don't. We are a different team, City made a few changes likes us. Every game we play now is always a test to see where we are. That was a week ago, 2 weeks ago and same this week."
Recruitment strategy questioned
In the absence of Isak, Slot is relying on some of his other big name stars to step up. Mohamed Salah broke his scoring drought at the weekend to help the Reds to victory over Aston Villa, but there has still been no improvement from midfielder Florian Wirtz. The German playmaker arrived on Merseyside in the same bracket as Isak after costing the club north of £100million, but he is yet to register a goal or assist in the Premier League. His lack of form has seen him dropped to the bench in three of the last four matches for Liverpool, nonetheless, his manager remains unbothered by his output and insists the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder will come good eventually.
He added: "You can say he started one of the last four but also a few games this season too. It's not an excuse, just how it is, but we have played many times 3 in 7 days, for a player from a different league, the PL is a bit more intense, especially in all the games and the top games If you look at that he has played a lot, had an impact in many games, unlucky in the end product by himself at times and the team-mates.
"He can create a lot for the team, he will score but I don't think it comes as surprise to anyone if you are 22 to a new league, it might need some adjustment. Gravenberch was sitting here just now and took him a while to adjust, maybe even longer than it took Florian."
- Getty Images
Alexander-Arnold set for Anfield return
Slot also had a word to say on Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to the club. An academy graduate, the defender opted to leave Liverpool behind and join Jude Bellingham in Madrid last summer, damaging his reputation at Anfield in the process. The Englishman has since admitted he will always have a special place for the Premier League champions, but he may find himself on the end of a poor reception when he steps back out onto the grass on Merseyside. Slot claims Alexander-Arnold deserves a warm reception on Tuesday evening, but admitted he cannot force the fans to act positively towards him.
He said: "I can only tell you what reception he gets from me. I have great memories of the player and human, my vice captain. I have memories working with him that are only positive. I watched him in front of the television and only great memories of him in a Liverpool shirt. He will get a warm welcome from me but let's see how our fans react, I have no clue. A warm welcome from me, that is for certain."
Advertisement