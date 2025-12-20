Liverpool boss Arne Slot issues update on Alexander Isak after £125m man limped out of Spurs clash

In the build up to Ekitike’s winner, Spurs boss Frank believes there was a shove on Cristian Romero, which the referee and VAR failed to spot. After the match the he told Sky Sports: "First, I'm very proud of the players. I saw a team of strong personalities, great characters. I think we started the game well and then there was the first setback with the red card. In my opinion, I've seen it given before but I don't think we want a game where it's not exceptional force or reckless or anything. The team is hanging in there and defending great. We're fighting going into the second half. We concede the first goal and then there is a massive mistake by (referee) John (Brooks) on the pitch. Two hands on the back by Ekitike. I don't understand how he didn't see it. Okay.

"Luckily we have VAR so they will bail you out when you need it which they didn't. That was the second mistake. Okay. We stayed in the game and keep fighting, got a great goal back to make it 2-1 and then unfortunately we got a red card for two yellow cards. The second (yellow) one you understand the feeling in the game between two big boys competing."

Speaking again on Ekitike’s goal, Frank added: "That's an unbelievable mistake (by the officials). It's a huge mistake."