FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ASTON VILLAAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arne Slot casts doubt on Trent Alexander-Arnold's England hopes as Liverpool full-back suffers worrying injury against Aston Villa

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolLiverpool vs Aston VillaPremier LeagueA. SlotEngland

Arne Slot has provided update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury as the Liverpool head coach casted doubt on the player's England hopes.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Alexander-Arnold suffered hamstring injury against Aston Villa
  • Doubts over England hopes this month
  • Three Lions face Greece and Ireland in Nations League
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below