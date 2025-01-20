GFX Joe Gomez Diogo JotaGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Arne Slot confirms Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez out for ‘weeks’ as Reds handed fresh injury blow

LiverpoolDiogo JotaPremier LeagueA. SlotJ. Gomez

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez for weeks as coach Arne Slot revealed the extent of their injuries.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Jota missed win against Brentford
  • Forward out with a muscle injury
  • Pair ruled out by Slot for weeks
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱