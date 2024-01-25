Armando Broja in limbo! Chelsea striker sees £30m move to Wolves paused amid FFP concerns

Armando Broja in limbo! Chelsea striker sees £30m move to Wolves paused amid FFP concernsAditya GokhaleGetty ImagesArmando BrojaWolverhampton WanderersChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersWolves reportedly want to sign Chelsea's Armando Broja, but because of financial concerns, they have 'pressed pause' on the proposed deal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBroja's £30m move to Wolves on 'pause'Club close to Premier League's PSR limitChelsea wanted loan with obligation to buy