Arda Guler is the future! Toni Kroos says Real Madrid will rely on Turkish youngster 'for many years' as ex-midfielder praises effective use of his 'delicate touch'

Madrid are lacking experienced figures in the midfield, with Kroos retiring from the sport in 2024 and Luka Modric leaving as a free agent to join AC Milan earlier this year. However, the 35-year-old is glad to see Guler, his former team-mate, get more minutes under his belt this season.

"I'm happy that he's getting significantly more playing time this year for the first time, because he deserves it based on his footballing ability and he's a lad we can count on in the future," the ex-German international told Sport1.

However, Kroos believes that comparing Guler to him is not the right thing to do, with the former insisting that the latter is much more effective a bit higher up the field.

"But I don't believe in comparisons," he added. "Arda is also a different type of player than me. His best position is much more attacking than mine, so it's not about me succeeding him at all. But I'm generally pleased because he's a good lad. I've played alongside him. He has a really delicate touch, which he's already used very effectively for Real this season. That's why I hope he continues to get consistent playing time, because that's the only way to improve. Then I'm sure he can make his mark at Real for many years to come."

