Antony at wing-back! Ruben Amorim trials Man Utd's £82m flop in new role for first training session with Marcus Rashford also given fresh instructions
Ruben Amorim wants to breathe a fresh lease of life into Antony by using him as a wing-back, while Marcus Rashford is expected to play as a striker.
- Amorim holds first training sessions with Man Utd
- Several surprises with team selections
- Tactical changes on cards ahead of first game