AFP
Antony is undroppable! Real Betis coach refuses to 'rotate' Brazil star due to 'great form' after ex-Man Utd winger fires them to Europa League victory
Antony’s fairytale revival at Real Betis
Betis are quietly turning heads in Europe. Their 2-0 win over Lyon at La Cartuja kept them undefeated in the Europa League, placing them on eight points from four games and within touching distance of qualification.
If there is one player symbolising Betis’ European charge, it’s Antony. Once a divisive figure at United, the Brazilian winger has found redemption in Seville. In just seven La Liga appearances this season, he has scored four goals and registered one assist, adding vital contributions in the Europa League as well with two goals and an assist in three games.
Pellegrini has been clear: Antony’s current form makes him undroppable.
“He and Abde [Ezzalzouli] are in great form, that’s why we rotate them less,” the Betis boss explained. “The players have no problem playing on Thursdays and Sundays. They're both inspired and scoring goals. I'm happy with the team's performance, because we can change six or seven players and the team stays the same.”
Antony’s recent brace against Mallorca, including a long-range strike and a deft curler into the far corner, showcased the confidence that once defined his early Ajax days. Also, the fact that Antony missed majority of the pre-season training with Betis and yet is able to fit right in and perform at this level, provide more reasons why the Pellegrini considers him a vital component of the starting XI.
- Getty Images Sport
Betis march on as Pellegrini’s plan delivers
For head coach Pellegrini, it was more than just another group-stage victory as it reflected the team's tactical balance, squad depth, and the emergence of Antony as Betis’ new attacking heartbeat as he clinched his second consecutive goal.
“We were very solid,” Pellegrini said in a post-match interview. “They had very few chances on our goal and were a team that had won three matches in Europe and hadn't conceded a goal. A very complete match overall.
"As a team we functioned very well, with many recoveries in the first half. We stole four very dangerous balls and rushed our finishing. With the two goals, we returned to our normal rhythm and the second half was calm, dominating the game and trying to find the third goal."
The Chilean manager’s trademark composure and structured approach have given Betis both resilience and rhythm, the kind of qualities that have eluded them in past European campaigns.
Betis thriving under Pellegrini's guidance
Under Pellegrini, Betis have embraced an identity rooted in patience and precision. Their Europa League campaign has featured strong results - a 2–2 draw against Nottingham Forest and a 2-0 win over Lyon - built on controlled possession and disciplined defending, with just two goals conceded in four matches.
Antony thrives in this setup. Operating on the right wing, he stretches defences, presses high, and links play with quick one-twos - the exact traits Pellegrini values. His 13 chances created underline a growing playmaking instinct, while his defensive contributions help maintain shape when Betis are out of possession.
With Betis targeting a top-eight finish to avoid February’s playoff round, Antony’s influence could be the difference between another respectable run and genuine contention. His chemistry with forward like Ceric Bakambu and winger Abdessamad Ezzalzouli adds further fluidity to Betis’ evolving attack.
- AFP
Can Betis win a trophy this season?
Antony’s loan spell at Betis is fast becoming one of the most successful redemption arcs in recent European football. After struggling to adapt at Old Trafford - where he managed just 12 goals across two Premier League seasons, the Brazilian has rediscovered both confidence and consistency in Spain.
For Betis, it’s a timely resurgence. Pellegrini’s men sit comfortably in the upper half of La Liga and are now among the dark horses in the Europa League. The coach’s trust in Antony has been repaid with end product, work rate, and professionalism - qualities that once came into question in England.
As the season progresses, Antony’s challenge will be sustaining this level, converting flashes of brilliance into long-term reliability and with last season's wound still fresh after defeat in the Conference League final against Chelsea, Pelligrini and Co. will leave no stone unturned into making this season a productive one clinching a few trophies on the way.
Advertisement