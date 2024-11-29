Fenerbahce-v-Manchester-United-UEFA-Europa-League-MD3AFP
Aditya Gokhale

Antony 'most obvious' candidate to be sold by Man Utd as Ruben Amorim looks to improve transfer budget with player sales

AntonyManchester UnitedR. AmorimPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester United are reliant on player sales to form a January transfer budget for Ruben Amorim, with Antony an 'obvious' candidate to be sold.

  • Man Utd struggling to find transfer funds for Amorim
  • Could make sales in January as they need new players
  • Antony 'most obvious' choice to be sold
