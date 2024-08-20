Antony domestic violence investigation concluded by Sao Paulo police with no charges brought against Man Utd winger despite shocking claims from ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin
A police investigation into domestic violence allegations involving Antony has concluded with no charges to be brought.
- Allegations made against Antony last year
- Investigation has taken place in Brazil
- Police will not bring charges against Man Utd star