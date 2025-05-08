This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Antony 'owns' David de Gea again! Real Betis star curls home beautiful free-kick against ex-Man Utd team-mate before setting up decisive goal against Fiorentina as Spanish side set up Conference League final clash with Chelsea Antony Manchester United Fiorentina vs Real Betis Fiorentina Real Betis Conference League D. De Gea Antony showed up former Manchester United team-mate David de Gea with a stunning set-piece that helped Real Betis reach the Conference League final. Antony scored free-kick in Conference League win

De Gea couldn't keep former team-mate's strike out

Betis will face Chelsea in final