This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Antony backed for Brazil recall after ‘a lot of messed up things’ as £85m Man Utd flop thrives at Europa Conference League finalists Real Betis Antony Brazil Real Betis Manchester United World Cup LaLiga Premier League Antony is being backed for a Brazil recall, with Diego Costa pleased to see the Real Betis loanee come through “a lot of messed up things”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Forward has endured issues on and off the pitch

Has rediscovered professional spark in Spain

In contention for Selecao selection under Ancelotti Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask