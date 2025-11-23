'There was no need!' - Antonio Conte rubbishes Napoli exit talk after club president's controversial 'taking the team back' social media post

Amid talks of him exiting Napoli, Conte told reporters: "There are aspects that are more concerning to those on the outside. I have a strong relationship with the players, we always tell each other the truth, I'm very honest and don't wear masks. I didn't need to take the team back. They were with me, they are with me, and they always will be with me. And I will always be with them, regardless of everything and everyone. They know they're dealing with an honest person who doesn't wear masks. I'm someone who exposes himself, something many don't have the courage to do. They know that nothing and no one will ever damage our relationship.

"A lot of things can happen, but our relationship will always be very strong. After Bologna, I thought I wasn't able to get the best out of them, and I took responsibility. Often, Anguissa, Lukaku, Gilmour, and De Bruyne are forgotten about. These things aren't taken into account; we try to focus more on gossip than on the real fact."

