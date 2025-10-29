'I give up!' - Antonio Conte rages at 'absurd' claims Kevin De Bruyne's long injury lay-off will benefit Napoli

Conte couldn’t hide his frustration over recent media chatter from a few analysts suggesting that Napoli might benefit from an injury to a player of De Bruyne’s calibre.

"Let's not forget this start to the season, where we're making a virtue of necessity," the Italian said after Napoli's win on Tuesday. "Key players are getting injured, there's been talk of major reinforcements, and meanwhile we've lost Lukaku and now De Bruyne too. Some said we benefited from that, and I find that absurd.

"I remember the headlines about his signing [De Bruyne] for Napoli, which was outpacing their rivals. Now, some dare say [his injury] could be an advantage, it's fantastic: I give up, I've heard all sorts of things. Lukaku has disappeared from the radar, now De Bruyne's absence is an advantage: it's Oscar-worthy.

"Let's look at the goalkeepers: the third keeper broke, then [Alex] Meret, and some were wondering why we also brought in [Vanja] Milinkovic-Savic, while now he's the only one left. Maybe we need to keep quiet sometimes, because some people have a slightly longer view, and in the end, the facts prove them right."

Despite Conte’s defence, his relationship with De Bruyne didn't get off to a positive start. The coach had previously warned the Belgian about controlling his emotions after the midfielder reacted angrily to being substituted during a 2-1 loss to AC Milan last month.