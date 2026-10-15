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Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Antonio Conte puts Manchester United on red alert as Italian makes renewed push to replace struggling Michael Carrick

A. Conte
M. Carrick
Manchester United
Premier League

Former Chelsea and Napoli manager Antonio Conte has informed Manchester United that he is ready to take charge at Old Trafford immediately as scrutiny intensifies around head coach Michael Carrick. Representatives for the Italian tactician have approached club chiefs to reiterate his strong desire to return to the English top-flight dugout soon.

  • Italian tactician eyes immediate return

    According to TEAMtalk, intermediaries working for the 57-year-old coach have contacted the Red Devils' hierarchy to confirm his readiness to replace their struggling boss. The veteran manager has been unattached since departing Napoli in the summer after winning the Serie A title in his debut campaign and finishing second last term. His approach comes with United having lost four of their opening nine outings while managing just two victories.

  • imago-sport-1049204120.jpgNewscom World

    Summer snub precedes fresh approach

    The Italian's camp previously held talks with director of football Jason Wilcox during the summer, only for the board to hand the 45-year-old Carrick the permanent role after he secured Champions League qualification following Ruben Amorim's January departure.

    Despite missing out then, the former Juventus boss remains convinced he can turn fortunes around in Manchester and is eager for another spell in England. He boasts a proven track record in the division, having lifted both the Premier League trophy and the FA Cup during a two-year spell at Chelsea until 2018, before registering a win rate above 50 percent at Tottenham Hotspur between 2021 and March 2023, departing with the north Londoners sitting fourth.

  • Dressing room unrest fuels speculation

    The team's stuttering form has left players increasingly concerned that the board could act soon, a tension that sparked Tuesday's outburst from Lisandro Martinez prior to the Argentine defender releasing a statement to clarify his remarks.

    While the renewed contact from Conte's representatives has not yet triggered formal negotiations as the hierarchy publicly stand by their current boss, club insiders acknowledge that results must improve drastically.

    Meanwhile, reports on Wednesday indicated that directors have earmarked a leading Premier League manager as their preferred target, with Julian Nagelsmann and former Newcastle United chief Eddie Howe, who recently turned down a Champions League club, also touted as potential contenders.

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  • imago-sport-1084522679.jpgAFLOSPORT

    Fierce derby tests managerial future

    Carrick's side must now deliver an immediate response when they travel to face rivals Leeds United on Sunday as they look to ease the mounting pressure. Although club chiefs have given no indication of an imminent dismissal, the manager will inevitably carry the can if results do not pick up quickly. With Conte waiting in the wings alongside other high-profile contenders, this weekend's Elland Road showdown is pivotal.

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Premier League

18 Oct 2026

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