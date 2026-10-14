Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Leeds United vs Manchester United: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Leeds United and Manchester United will kick-off on 18 October 2026 at 13:00 GMT (9:00 AM EST / 14:00 BST / 15:00 SAST).

Pennine Rivals clash in Yorkshire

Leeds United host bitter rivals Manchester United at Elland Road for Matchweek 7 of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. With electric hostility expected in West Yorkshire, both sides aim to bounce back from recent setbacks and claim essential points in one of English football's most intense historic rivalries. Leeds seek to capitalise on home support to earn their biggest victory of the season, while Manchester United look to re-establish consistency following a demanding schedule across domestic and European competitions.

Getty Images

The Whites' narrow defeat to Arsenal at Emirates

Leeds United enter Sunday's derby seeking a bounce-back performance after a hard-fought 2–1 away loss to Arsenal on Matchday 6 (October 10). Defender James Justin brought Leeds level in the 55th minute with a well-taken goal before Arsenal eventually retook the lead. Supported by a combative central midfield anchored by Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach alongside wide threat James Justin, Daniel Farke's squad carry defensive resilience and physical intensity into Sunday's clash.

Getty Images

The Red Devils' European setback in Madrid

Manchester United travel across the Pennines looking to reset following a difficult week. After drawing 1–1 with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Matchday 6 (October 10), United suffered a 2–0 Champions League defeat away to Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, October 13. Driven by creative leaders including Bruno Fernandes, United aim to reignite their attacking fluidity against a high-pressing Leeds side.

Elland Road showdown

Tactically, Sunday's showdown offers an intense battle of physical duels and quick transitions. Leeds will rely on central defensive leadership from Tarik Muharemović and Nico Elvedi to neutralise United's frontline while feeding Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson on rapid counterattacks. Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to control tempo through Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos while isolating wide runners Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford. With local pride and vital Premier League points on the line, Sunday's match promises high-octane drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Leeds will be without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Daniel James through injury, though Daniel Farke has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match. Updates on availability are expected closer to kick-off.

Manchester United travel with their own injury concerns. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte are all sidelined, further limiting Michael Carrick's options. Luke Shaw is also a doubt after being seen limping following last weekend's draw with Tottenham, and his involvement remains uncertain.

Form

Leeds United head into this fixture with a mixed recent run, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their standout result was a 4-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United, though they followed that with a 6-3 Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea and most recently fell 2-1 to Arsenal in the league. Across those five games, Leeds scored seven goals and conceded ten.

Manchester United's last five matches tell a similarly inconsistent story: one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their only victory came in the Champions League against Sabah FK, winning 4-0, but domestically they have struggled — losing to Manchester City and failing to beat Tottenham or Fulham. United have scored seven and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these sides ended 1-2 to Leeds at Old Trafford in April 2026, a result that will give Farke's players confidence ahead of this fixture. Before that, a January 2026 league game at Elland Road finished 1-1. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, neither side has dominated, with results split and both teams finding the net regularly.