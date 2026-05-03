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Moataz Elgammal

'Everything has gone so well' - Michael Carrick addresses his Man Utd future after securing Champions League qualification

M. Carrick
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Michael Carrick has remained coy regarding his Manchester United future following a dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Sunday. The interim boss has overseen a remarkable resurgence since taking charge, officially securing the club's return to the Champions League, yet he insists that a permanent appointment is ultimately out of his own control.

  • Securing a return to Europe's top table

    United have secured their place in next season's Champions League following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Arne Slot’s Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Carrick, who was appointed on a short-term basis after Ruben Amorim was dismissed in January, has mathematically ensured that the Red Devils will dine at Europe's top table once again. The late winner from Kobbie Mainoo marked a significant milestone, meaning the team have now won 10, drawn two, and lost just two of their 14 Premier League matches under Carrick's guidance. However, despite this staggering turnaround, club officials are yet to confirm his permanent seat.

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    Carrick focused on progress

    Despite the achievement, the interim boss refused to be drawn into specifics regarding his contract status or potential talks with the hierarchy. Speaking to Sky Sports, Carrick emphasised that his priority is immediate improvement. "It's not about what I like or what I do not like. It's not in my control," he explained. "Everything has gone so well, we know the situation and where we are. I am happy with where we are at the moment and we still want to get better. Let's see what happens next. At this moment in time, it's not something I am thinking about."

  • A record difficult to ignore

    While Carrick's impact is undeniable, the board have reportedly weighed up more experienced managerial options, including Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner. Nevertheless, the sheer statistical weight of the current manager's tenure is making it increasingly difficult to look elsewhere. Addressing the domestic form his side have displayed, Carrick expressed immense pride in the dressing room. He said: "It is encouraging. In our little league for the 14 games, we must be top. That in itself, the boys have done really well. Of course we want to keep improving. We can't underestimate what the boys have done in that period of time, which has pleased me the most."

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    What comes next for the Red Devils?

    The Old Trafford hierarchy now face a pivotal decision as they transition into the crucial summer transfer window. While the club celebrate their highly anticipated return to the Champions League, finding a permanent manager remains the biggest priority. Officials must act swiftly to ensure stability before the new campaign begins.

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