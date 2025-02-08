Antoine Griezmann is rolling the back the years at Atletico Madrid - but is this his last dance before making MLS his home?

The Frenchman is being linked with a move to the U.S., but remains a key man for Diego Simeone going into Saturday's showdown at the Bernabeu

Antoine Griezmann has another important decision to make. This time around, there will be no big reveal in a horribly ill-advised documentary - or an even more foolish U-turn less than a year later.

According to the latest reports, Griezmann will remain true to his word: Atletico Madrid will be his "final club in Europe". The only real doubt lies over whether he will leave this summer or next - and which MLS franchise he will join, given his well-known adoration for all things American.

The feeling is that the Frenchman, who will turn 34 in March, is leaning towards departing at the end of the current campaign, meaning Saturday could well be the last dance for 'The Little Prince' in a Madrid derby (although Atleti could yet draw Real in the last 16 of the Champions League). The stakes couldn't be much higher regardless, with the Rojiblancos currently sitting second in La Liga, just one point behind their hated city rivals after 22 rounds.

However, victory wouldn't just put Atleti back in the driving seat in an absorbing three-way title race also featuring Barcelona, it would also give Griezmann an even greater chance of adding a fairy-tale ending to a remarkable tale of redemption.