Anthony Martial Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Anthony Martial certain to leave Man Utd this summer after again missing out on matchday squad against Arsenal

Anthony MartialManchester UnitedTransfersPremier League

Anthony Martial is set to leave Manchester United in the summer after again failing to make the matchday squad against Arsenal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Martial to leave Old Trafford in the summer
  • Has not featured for the club since December
  • Failed to make matchday squad against Arsenal
Article continues below

Editors' Picks