'I spoke to him' - Ansu Fati reveals chat with Lamine Yamal before he sealed move to Monaco as Barcelona wonderkid prepares to take over his No. 10 shirt
Ansu Fati revealed he had a chat with Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal before he sealed move to Monaco. He joined the Ligue 1 outfit on a season-long loan and as part of the agreement, Monaco holds the right to make the transfer permanent next summer for €11 million (£9m/$13m), depending on Fati’s impact in France. At the same time, Barcelona have extended the 22-year-old’s contract until June 2028, as they still see long-term potential in him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fati joined Monaco to revive his career
- Spoke with Yamal before leaving Barca
- His No.10 shirt will be taken on by Barca star